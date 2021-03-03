Biden Halts Transfer of Oak Flat Sacred Native Land, to Mining Co.

By Democracy Now

Image Credit: Flickr: @patrick_dockens

HAVANA TIMES – The Biden administration has withdrawn an environmental review for a massive copper mine in eastern Arizona. The move temporarily blocks a multinational mining corporation, Resolution Copper, from taking over a parcel of land sacred to the San Carlos Apache Nation and other Native communities.

The US Forest Service said it needs more time to consult with Native people about the mine’s impact on Oak Flat. The site is an ancient forest with spiritual and cultural significance. Advocates say the proposed mine would destroy Oak Flat and contaminate a large swath of southern Arizona. Arizona Democratic Congressmember Raúl Grijalva is set to reintroduce the Save Oak Flat Act. The bill would repeal the appropriation of the site.

