Biden Signs Executive Order on Gun Control as He Visits Monterey Park

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – President Biden issued an executive order offering modest improvements on gun control, including increasing background checks. Biden announced the new measures Tuesday while visiting California’s Monterey Park, where a gunman killed 11 people in January at a dance studio during Lunar New Year celebrations.

President Joe Biden: “My executive order directs my attorney general to take every lawful action possible — possible to move us as close as we can to universal background checks without new legislation. I just — it’s just common sense to check whether someone is a felon, a domestic abuser, before they buy a gun. The executive order also expands public awareness campaigns about the red flag orders.”

Biden also called again on Congress to pass more robust gun control legislation, including an assault weapons ban.

