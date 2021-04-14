Biden Strikes Deals with Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala to Further Militarize Borders

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In immigration news, human rights defenders are condemning the Biden administration’s agreements with Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala to further militarize their borders in an attempt to keep asylum seekers from reaching the United States.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday the objective is to make people’s journey north and crossing through borders “more difficult.”

Erika Guevara-Rosas, Amnesty International’s Americas director, denounced Biden’s move and said, “Instead of deploying more troops, governments in the region must respect and uphold people’s rights to seek asylum and live in safety.” Click here to see our full interview with Erika Guevara-Rosas.

Read more news on Havana Times