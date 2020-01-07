Latin America News 

Bolivia Sets May 3 Date for New Elections

0 Comments
 
Por Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Bolivia, the interim government has set a date for new national elections, following the ouster of longtime President Evo Morales in what he and others describe as a military coup.

Salvador Romero: “The electoral tribunal will call the election on Sunday, May 3, 2020, so that Bolivians elect the president of the republic and the parliamentarians. May 3, 2020, is confirmed as the election date.”

That was Salvador Romero, president of Bolivia’s electoral tribunal. Evo Morales will not be a candidate in the elections, but he has been appointed to lead the campaign of his Movement Toward Socialism party, which will announce its candidate later this month.



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day
◄ Back
Picture 1 of 1

On 23rd Street in Havana, Cuba.  By Alfredo Castelos (Spain).  Camera: One plus 7 pro

Submit your pictures to our Photo of the Day section
You don’t have to be a professional photographer, just send an image (in black and white or color), with a photo caption indicating where it was taken (city and country), type of camera or cell you used, and a small description about it.
Note: it is better for our format if you send horizontal orientation pictures. Even square will work but vertical is a problem.
Send your picture with your name and birth country, or where you reside, to this email address: [email protected]