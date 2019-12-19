Bolivia’s Evo Morales Names Two Possible Successors to His Party

Evo Morales: “My family has been threatened. They burned my sister’s house in the city of Oruro. My children, who were threatened, are now in Argentina. They made the leaders of the Movement of Socialism-Political Instrument for the Sovereignty of the Peoples renounce their positions by burning their homes and threatening their families. They pushed out the national leaders — the progressives, the leftists and anti-imperialists. In other words, from racism to fascism, and from fascism to the coup.”