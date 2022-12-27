Bolsonaro Supporter Charged with Bomb Plot Aimed at Stopping Inauguration of Lula

Por Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Brazil’s incoming justice minister says security will be tightened for the New Year’s Day inauguration of President-elect Lula da Silva, after authorities stopped an alleged bomb plot over the weekend. George Washington de Oliveira Sousa, a 54-year-old businessman and supporter of outgoing far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, was arrested on terrorism charges Saturday. He’s accused of attempting to set off a bomb near the airport in the capital, Brasília. Local police say the suspect confessed that he intended to “start chaos” ahead of Lula’s inauguration to “prevent the establishment of communism in Brazil.”

