Latin America News 

Bolsonaro Supporters March on Brazil’s Supreme Court

0 Comments
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro rides a horse greeting supporters outside the presidential palace in Brasilia, Brazil. Photo: AP

HAVANA TIMES – Radical supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro marched before the country’s Supreme Court in an overnight protest, reported dpa news on Sunday.

“The court will not silence us. We want freedom,” the demonstrators from the “300 do Brazil” (300 from Brazil) group chanted, many of them carrying torches and wearing masks.

The attorney general has designated the group, linked to far-right activist Sara Winter, as an armed militia.

The protest was aimed at investigations by the federal police into a suspected network accused of spreading fake news to benefit the far-right government. Winter is alleged to be part of the scheme.

The probe was ordered by Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes.

In order to secure evidence, police officers searched several properties in recent days, where supporters of Bolsonaro are said to have prepared threats for publishing on social media.



