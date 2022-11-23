Brazil: Bolsonaro Contests Lula’s Victory, Alleging Voter Machine Problems

Jair Bolsonaro

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has formally filed a petition with Brazilian election authorities contesting the results of last month’s runoff election, which he lost to former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Bolsonaro has asked Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court to toss out votes cast on older electronic voting machines, claiming — without proof — that the machines were faulty. Bolsonaro’s request is expected to be rejected but could raise tensions in Brazil ahead of Lula’s inauguration on January 1ST.

