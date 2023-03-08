Brazil Offers to “Welcome” the “Stateless” Nicaraguans

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of Brazil. Photo: EFE/Andre Borges

A law allows “stateless” persons to reside in Brazil and, after normalizing their immigration status, empowers them to apply for Brazilian nationality

By EFE (Confidencial)

HAVANA TIMES – Brazil offered this Tuesday to “host” the more than 300 opponents and critics of the government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, stripped of their nationality in recent weeks, at a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council, in Geneva.

“The Government of Brazil received with extreme concern the decision of the Nicaraguan authorities to deprive more than 300 Nicaraguan citizens of their nationality,” said the Brazilian representative, diplomat Tovar Nunes, in his speech, released by the Presidency.

For this reason, in line with its “humanitarian commitment to the protection of stateless persons”, Brazil made itself available to “receive those affected by this decision”, protected “by the special statute provided for in the Brazilian immigration law”.

This law allows stateless persons to reside in Brazil and, after normalizing their immigration status, also empowers them to apply for Brazilian nationality.

Brazil thus joins the governments of Spain, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Ecuador that have offered their nationality to the hundreds of “denationalized” by the Ortega regime and his wife Rosario Murillo.

The Brazilian representative at the UN denounced the “serious violations of human rights” in Nicaragua, which is the strongest statement in this regard since Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva assumed the Presidency on January 1.

Summary executions and torture

“The Brazilian government follows the events in Nicaragua with great attention and is concerned with the reports of serious violations of human rights and restrictions on the democratic space in that country, in particular with the summary executions, arbitrary detentions and torture of political dissidents,” Nunes said.

He also offered to explore ways to overcome the crisis in Nicaragua by talking with the parties “constructively.”

The Nicaraguan authorities have decided to withdraw the nationality “for treason” to 317 citizens critical of the administration of President Ortega, most of whom are in exile.

This gesture by the Government comes after the criticism received from the opposition aligned with former President Jair Bolsonaro in relation to Lula’s lack of forcefulness when condemning human rights violations in Nicaragua.

“Lula’s herd is silent about the dictator Ortega and they do not condemn him at the UN for the humanitarian crimes he has committed and continues to commit,” Senator Ciro Nogueira, who was Minister of the Presidency in the Bolsonaro government, expressed on his social networks. (2019-2022).

Also senator Flavio Bolonaro, son of the far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro, joined the criticism of Lula’s Workers’ Party (PT) for its position on the serious situation in the Central American country.

“The ‘defense of democracy’ that the PT constantly repeats is just rhetoric, in practice it is very different…”, he denounced on his social networks.

