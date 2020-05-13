Brazil Records Its Highest Daily COVID-19 Death Toll

HAVANA TIMES – Brazil saw its deadliest day of the pandemic yet Tuesday, with over 880 new COVID-19 deaths confirmed within 24 hours. Brazil is already the Latin American nation hardest hit by the pandemic and the sixth most affected country in the world, officially recording 178,000 cases and over 12,400 deaths.

Brazilian far-right President Jair Bolsonaro continues to downplay the pandemic. This week he issued a decree classifying gyms, beauty salons and other businesses as “essential” services exempt from local governors’ lockdowns.