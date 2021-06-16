Brazilian Indigenous Demand Vaccines Not Soccer

March against the Copa America

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Brazil has opened the Copa América soccer tournament despite one of the world’s worst COVID outbreaks. Brazil’s Health Ministry has identified more than 40 COVID cases connected with Copa América, including 31 players or staffers. As the tournament kicked off in Brasília Sunday, Indigenous people marched in protest.

Kretã Kaingang: “We see the Copa América as an affront to the 500,000 deaths due to the misgovernance of this fascist government, which denied the vaccine to the Brazilian population, denied the vaccine to us Indigenous peoples.”

Read more news here on Havana Times.