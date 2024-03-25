Brazilian Police Arrest Suspected Masterminds of Marielle Franco’s Assassination

Marielle Franco

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Brazil, police arrested two politicians and Rio de Janeiro’s former police chief in a major breakthrough for the investigation into the 2018 assassination of Marielle Franco, an outspoken Rio councilwoman and activist. Investigators say brothers Chiquinho Brazão and Domingos Brazão — who also both once served on Rio’s City Council and remain in official positions — are suspected of masterminding the assassination, which also killed Franco’s driver, Anderson Pedro Gomes. Former Rio police chief Rivaldo Barbosa is accused of obstructing investigations into the fatal shooting. Marielle Franco had fought against police brutality and became a voice for other LGBTQ and Black Brazilians, who face discrimination. Her longtime partner Mônica Benício spoke Sunday following news of the arrests.

Mônica Benício: “Today is, without a doubt, an important day for democracy in Brazil. It is the beginning of a new struggle. We want everyone to be held responsible and everyone to be identified so that we can finally have justice for Marielle and Anderson.”

