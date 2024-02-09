Brazilian Police Confiscate Ex-President Bolsonaro’s Passport as Coup Investigation Heats Up

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Brazil’s Federal Police has confiscated former President Jair Bolsonaro’s passport, as he faces accusations of plotting a military coup to overturn his election loss to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in 2022. Federal agents carried out 33 searches and four arrests tied to the case Thursday. Bolsonaro and his allies are accused of spreading disinformation about voter fraud, recruiting military officials to support a coup, and encouraging far-right protesters to storm government buildings to prevent Lula from taking office.

