Brazilian State of Sao Paulo Records More Covid-19 Deaths than China

An emergency makeshift field hospital at Pacaembu Stadium for coronavirus (COVID-19) patients with a capacity of 200 beds on March 27, 2020 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images)

HAVANA TIMES – The Brazilian state of Sao Paulo has overtaken China when it comes to the number of deaths from the novel coronavirus, reported dpa news.

According to data released by Brazil’s health ministry on Saturday, there have been 4,688 coronavirus-related deaths in the country’s most populous state, which is home to more than 40 million people.

Official figures from China, which has a population of more than a billion, show the country has had 4,637 deaths.

In the country as a whole, Brazil had recorded 15,633 deaths and 233,142 cases of infection as of Saturday.

Data from the US-based Johns Hopkins University puts Brazil in sixth place worldwide in terms of deaths from the coronavirus.

Tensions over the virus response are growing in the country, as Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro continues to push for the country’s economy to reopen. On Friday, his health minister Nelson Teich resigned after less than a month in the job.



