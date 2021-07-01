Brazilians Call for Bolsonaro Impeachment as COVD Death Toll Tops 500K

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Brazil, protesters rallied in Brasília calling for the impeachment of Jair Bolsonaro over his mishandling of the pandemic. Brazilian lawmaker Perpétua Almeida took part in the protest.

Perpétua Almeida: “Five hundred thousand deaths. The solidarity, the mourning has made several political forces come together for a common goal: to stop the Bolsonaro government from killing. Lives could have been saved. Lives could have been spared. The parliamentary investigation has exactly shown that if the vaccine had been bought, more than 200,000 Brazilians could have been saved.”