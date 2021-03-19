Brazil’s COVID-19 Cases and Deaths Hit New Highs

Pushing Hospitals to Brink of Collapse

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Brazil’s healthcare system is on the brink of collapse as COVID-19 cases and deaths surge to new highs.

On Wednesday, Brazil reported more than 90,000 new infections for the first time since the start of the pandemic. A reported 5,500 Brazilians died of COVID-19 in the last two days alone.

President Jair Bolsonaro, known as the Brazilian Trump, opposes lockdowns and has mocked COVID-19 a “little flu.” He recently appointed his fourth health minister since the start of the pandemic.