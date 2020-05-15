Latin America News 

Brazil’s Health Minister Resigns after One Month on the Job

0 Comments
Brazil’s health minister Nelson Teich.  Photo: newsus.cgtn.com

HAVANA TIMES – Brazil’s Health Minister Nelson Teich resigned on Friday after less than one month on the job, his ministry told dpa, while Covid-19 infections continue to soar in the country, reported dpa news.

The minister had resisted President Jair Bolsonaro’s insistence on the use of of Malaria medicine hydroxychloroquine as a treatment.

He also disagreed with the president’s push to increasingly open up the economy, including his decision to allow beauty salons, barber shops and sports academies to open their doors.

Teich’s predecessor Luiz Henrique Mandetta stepped down over similar disagreements with Bolsonaro.

Covid-19 infections have kept going up in the country of more than
200 million residents. Brazil has now confirmed about 260,000 novel coronavirus cases and 14,000 deaths.

That makes Brazil the country with the sixth-largest number of infections and deaths in the world.



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day
◄ Back
Picture 1 of 1

Avenida del Puerto, Havana, Cuba.  By Jude Ponniah (Canada).  Camera: Samsung Galaxy, Note 10 plus

Submit your pictures to our Photo of the Day section
You don’t have to be a professional photographer, just send an image (in black and white or color), with a photo caption indicating where it was taken (city and country), type of camera or cell you used, and a small description about it.
Note: it is better for our format if you send horizontal orientation pictures. Even square will work but vertical is a problem.
Send your picture with your name and birth country, or where you reside, to this email address: [email protected]