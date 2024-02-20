British High Court Hears Appeal in Julian Assange’s Attempt to Avoid Extradition

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In London, a critical appeal for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is underway at the British High Court of Justice, in what could be Assange’s last chance to stop his extradition to the United States. Assange, who has been held in London’s Belmarsh Prison since 2019, was charged under the U.S. Espionage Act and faces a 175-year prison sentence for publishing classified documents exposing U.S. war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Julian’s wife Stella Assange has called the situation a matter of life and death. Before heading into court, Stella Assange addressed her husband’s supporters gathered outside for the two-day hearing.

Stella Assange: “There is no possibility of a fair trial if Julian is extradited to the United States. He should never be extradited to the United States. He would never be safe. The United States plotted to murder my husband. He is being accused of journalism. This case is an admission by the United States that they now criminalize investigative journalism. It’s an attack on all journalists all over the world. It’s an attack on the truth, and it’s an attack on the public’s right to know. Julian is a political prisoner, and his life is at risk. What happened to Navalny can happen to Julian. He has to be released. This farce has to end.”

Read more news here on Havana Times.