Burmese Workers Launch Strike, Crackdown Intensifies

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Burma, witnesses say two protesters were killed by live fire today during ongoing anti-coup protests. Burma’s main labor unions have launched a general strike as mass protests — and the violent crackdown on peaceful demonstrators — intensify five weeks after the February 1 military coup.

An official from the party of overthrown civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi died over the weekend while in police custody. At least 50 people have been killed since the start of protests. Soldiers have begun camping out in Rangoon hospitals and university campuses in what a local group says is an effort to “terrorize” residents.

