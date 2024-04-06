Call by UK to Criminally Investigate the Ortega Regime

British parliamentarians urge the UK government and other countries to “promote” international investigations against high-ranking officials of the Nicaraguan regime.

By Confidencial

HAVANA TIMES – A group of British parliamentarians urged the government of the United Kingdom and other countries to “promote” international investigations against high-ranking officials of the Nicaraguan regime, including Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo.

The demand is part of the recommendations put forward in the report of an investigation carried out by members of the British Parliament, who heard and read the experiences of more than 70 witnesses and experts.

The document lists “actions” to “promote efforts to carry out criminal investigations against high-ranking officials of the Nicaraguan government under the principle of universal jurisdiction.” And to “explore the options for initiating proceedings, unilaterally or jointly with other countries, against Nicaragua before the International Court of Justice.”

The UK government has sanctioned 16 high-ranking officials of the regime since 2018, including Vice President Rosario Murillo.

Read more from Nicaragua here on Havana Times.