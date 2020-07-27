Call in Puerto Rico to Halt Tourism to Curb Rising Covid-19
HAVANA TIMES – In Puerto Rico, a protest caravan on Saturday called for San Juan’s International Airport to shut down all nonessential travel, as tourists continue to vacation on the island despite rising COVID-19 cases and are often seen not wearing masks or practicing social distancing. This is Ricardo Santos of the Socialist Workers Movement, which organized the protest.
Ricardo Santos: “We’re not backing down. We’re going to continue this caravan and this struggle, because this is a life-or-death situation, and this governor has not been addressing this issue. So, as we’ve done in the past, the people are going to take matters into their own hands.”