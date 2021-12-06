Chilean environmentalist Javiera Rojas murdered
She helped shut down dam projects.
HAVANA TIMES – In Chile, environmental advocates are demanding justice for Javiera Rojas, a 42-year-old land defender who was found dead in late November in the northern Chilean region of Antofagasta. Rojas’s body was discovered in an empty home, buried underneath a pile of clothing. Her hands and feet were bound and her body had multiple wounds. Rojas was well known for leading protests against a thermoelectric project in northern Chile. In 2016, she was involved in a campaign that successfully canceled a dam that would have stolen water from local communities and harmed wildlife. Two men, including Rojas’s partner, were placed under arrest while her death is investigated.