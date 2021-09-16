Chinese Court Rejects Landmark #MeToo Case, But Survivor Vows to Appeal
HAVANA TIMES – In China, a leading figure in the country’s #MeToo movement says she will appeal her case after a judge dismissed her sexual assault and harassment claims. Zhou Xiaoxuan, a former television intern, accused a well-known host of forcibly kissing and groping her in his dressing room, but she says the court refused to consider key evidence in her case. She addressed the court’s decision.
Zhou Xiaoxuan: “I don’t know if I still have the courage to stick with it for another three years, so I don’t know if this time will be a farewell. But if it is a farewell, then it’s really disappointing to have to say that I or we have failed like this.”