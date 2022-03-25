Climate Activists Blockade Ports in Sydney, Australia

in defiance of ramped up penalties

Photo: Blockade Australia

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Australia, climate activists blockaded rail lines leading to Sydney’s major port for a fourth day in a row, in a nonviolent direct action campaign aimed at halting fossil fuel exports. Emma Dorge, an activist with Blockade Australia, live-streamed as she tied herself to a bipod structure over a freight rail line leading to the port.

Emma Dorge: “I’m taking this action because there is not much other choice but to collectively use our power and our bodies to disrupt extractive and exploitative forces.”

The continued protests come after the government of New South Wales said on Thursday it would increase penalties against the nonviolent protesters, who now face fines of over $20,000 and up to two years in jail.

