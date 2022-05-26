Climate Activists in Davos Demand Leaders Act on Climate & Russian Invasion

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Davos, Switzerland, climate activists on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum are demanding world leaders act urgently on the climate — and on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This is Kenyan environmentalist Elizabeth Wathuti.

Elizabeth Wathuti: “I think one of the main things about the war in Ukraine is the fact that it has continued to exacerbate the impacts of climate change, and especially the rising food insecurity in the Horn of Africa. And what we’re hearing is the fact that this crisis, people talk about it, but we are not talking about the Ukraine crisis and the climate crisis at the same time, and it’s as though people are not aware of the fact that this crisis also continues to impact the communities on the frontline.”