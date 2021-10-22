Climate Crisis Set to Drive Public Health Crisis

and threaten countries’ National Security

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – The British medical journal The Lancet warns in a new report that without dramatic action to curb greenhouse gas emissions, the climate crisis is on track to become the defining narrative of human health in the 21st century. The Lancet warns of the spread of mosquito-borne diseases and growing mass migration due to flooding, drought, intense storms, wildfires and soil and water salinification.

On Thursday, the Biden administration warned that climate catastrophe poses a widening threat to national security, with the mass displacement of whole populations and increased competition over dwindling resources driving political instability around the globe.

