Climate Reporters’ Sting Reveals Saudi Plan to “Hook” Poorer Countries on Fossil Fuels
HAVANA TIMES – An undercover sting operation by the Centre for Climate Reporting has exposed a Saudi government plan to artificially raise global oil demand, just days before the COP28 summit. A team posing as oil investors spoke to officials from Saudi Arabia’s Oil Sustainability Programme, or OSP, who admitted to targeting Africa and Asia with oil and diesel products under a program controlled by the Saudi Ministry of Energy. Their investigation aired as part of a report on Channel 4 News.
Narrator: “An extraordinary admission from the Saudis that they’re trying to artificially raise oil demand in a climate crisis.”
David George: “My impression is that with the issues of climate change, there’s a risk of kind of declining oil demand, so the OSP has kind of been set up to artificially stimulate demand?”
Nawaf Al-Fallaj: “Yes, it is one of the aspects that we are trying to do. It’s one of the main objectives that we are trying to accomplish.”
Mohamed Adow, the director of the climate and energy think tank Power Shift Africa, said in response, “The Saudi government is like a drug dealer that is trying to get Africa hooked on its harmful products. The rest of the world is weaning itself off dirty and polluting fossil fuels, and Saudi Arabia is getting desperate for more customers and is turning its sights on Africa.”
In related news, documents obtained by the Centre for Climate Reporting have revealed the COP28 host, the United Arab Emirates, planned to use the climate talks as an opportunity to strike oil and gas deals with 15 nations.
One thought on “Climate Reporters’ Sting Reveals Saudi Plan to “Hook” Poorer Countries on Fossil Fuels”
This is hilarious, oil companies offering to sell oil to 3rd world countries is a conspiracy? Trying to improve the lifestyles of these people is bad? I wish that they would try that conspiracy in Cuba, we could use a little fuel. Maybe the lights would stay on longer and there would be sharter lines at the Oro Negra station.