HAVANA TIMES – The US Coast Guard said it rescued 176 Haitian nationals from a precarious boat headed toward the Florida coastline Monday. This comes as the United States continues its mass deportations of Haitians amid a mounting security and political crisis. Seven deportation flights were reported yesterday alone. Today marks 12 years since the devastating 2010 earthquake in Haiti which killed an estimated 300,000 people.

