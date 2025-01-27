Colombia Accepts “All of Trump’s Terms” for Repatriations

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, and the president of the United States, Donald Trump. EFE | Confidencial





The Colombian government declared that “the impasse” which caused a diplomatic crisis has been resolved and stated they will ensure the dignity of their citizens.

By EFE / Confidencial

HAVANA TIMES – The White House declared over the crisis with Colombia regarding migrant repatriations, stating late on Sunday, January 26, 2025, that the Colombian government accepts “all of President Trump’s terms” on the matter.

This includes “the unrestricted acceptance of all illegal foreign nationals from Colombia returned from the United States, including on military planes, without limitations or delays.”

Almost immediately, Colombian President Gustavo Petro reposted the U.S. statement without comment, implying full validation, though he deleted it minutes later without any explanation.

The stern statement issued by the White House asserts that, under this agreement, the tariffs promised by Donald Trump against Colombian imports and the sanctions “will not be signed, unless Colombia does not honor this agreement.”

However, it specifies that “visa restrictions issued by the State Department—on senior Colombian officials—and enhanced Customs and Border Protection inspections will remain in effect until the first plane loaded with deported Colombians successfully returns,” adds White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt.

“President Trump will continue to strongly protect the sovereignty of our nation and expects other nations around the world to fully cooperate and accept the deportations of their illegally present citizens in the United States,” the statement says.

Colombia considers “the impasse resolved”

The Colombian government declared that “the impasse” that caused a diplomatic crisis with the United States has been resolved. This was triggered by President Gustavo Petro’s decision to prevent two planes carrying deported Colombian citizens from entering the country unless these individuals received “dignified” treatment.

“We have resolved the impasse with the United States government,” said Colombian Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo, reading a statement at a press conference alongside the Colombian Ambassador to the US, Daniel Garcia-Peña; deputy foreign minister Jorge Rojas; and Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Tourism Luis Carlos Reyes.

Murillo added that, in this context, he and Ambassador Garcia-Peña “will travel to Washington in the coming days to hold high-level meetings to follow up on agreements resulting from joint efforts that led to the exchange of diplomatic notes between the two governments.”

“We will continue to receive Colombians returning as deportees, ensuring dignified conditions as citizens entitled to rights,” Murillo added while reading the statement.

Trade War Averted

Colombian President Gustavo Petro’s initial decision to prevent the entry of two planes carrying Colombian citizens deported from the United States unless they received “dignified” treatment led his US counterpart, Donald Trump, to order a 25% tariff on all Colombian products and announced that in a week “they will be raised to 50%.”

Trump also announced travel restrictions and visa revocations for officials of Petro’s government and his party, potential economic sanctions on the country, and “inspections” of Colombian citizens and goods arriving in the United States.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered “the immediate suspension of visa issuance in the consular section of the US Embassy in Bogotá” starting on Monday, January 27, a measure that would effect thousands of people who had scheduled appointments months or even years in advance.

Petro responded with the principle of reciprocity and ordered Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Tourism Luis Carlos Reyes to “raise import tariffs from the U.S. by 25%” and seek alternative destinations for national products.

In the statement, the Colombian government reiterated Petro’s instruction to make “the presidential plane available to facilitate the return of compatriots who were to arrive today (January 26) in the morning on deportation flights.”

“Colombia reaffirms that diplomatic channels will remain open to guarantee the rights, national interest, and dignity of our citizens,” concluded the Colombian declaration.

The United States is Colombia’s top trading partner, while Colombia is only number 23 for the United States, exporting primarily refined petroleum, gold, aluminum, coal, coffee, and flowers. It is a significant importer of US corn.

First published in Spanish by Confidencial and translated and posted in English by Havana Times.

Read more from Nicaragua and Cuba here on Havana Times.