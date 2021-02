By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Colombian President Ivan Duque announced Monday Venezuelan asylum seekers will receive protected status for up to 10 years. The policy is likely to benefit some 1 million undocumented Venezuelans, granting them permission to work and access to social services.

An estimated 4-5 million Venezuelans have fled their country for economic and/or political reasons under Nicolas Maduro.

Read more news here on Havana Times.