Colombia Legalizes Abortion During First 24 Weeks

Por Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In a historic victory for reproductive rights, Colombia has legalized abortion during the first 24 weeks of pregnancy. Abortion rights advocates gathered outside the Colombian Constitutional Court in the capital Bogotá Monday evening celebrating as the decision was delivered.

Laura Castro González: “This is a big achievement. With today’s decision, all women won. We won a greater recognition of our full citizenship, more security over our bodies and over our sexual and reproductive rights.”

