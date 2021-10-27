Colombian Indigenous Leader Nazaria Calambas Murdered

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Colombia, another Indigenous Misak leader has been assassinated in the region of Cauca. Thirty-four-year-old Nazaria Calambás Tunubalá was a former mayor and community organizer. She was reportedly gunned down by three unknown assailants. Misak Indigenous women denounced the killing and are demanding the Colombian government provide protection against skyrocketing violence. Over 100 Indigenous leaders and other human rights defenders have been assassinated in Colombia this year alone.

