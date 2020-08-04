Colombia’s Supreme Court orders House Arrest for ex-president Uribe

Alvaro Uribe, ex president of Colombia (2002-2010). Photo: Juan Zamara / EFE

HAVANA TIMES – Colombia’s Supreme Court Tuesday ordered house arrest for former president Alvaro Uribe, one of the country’s most influential politicians, broadcaster Caracol reported.

“Being deprived of my freedom causes me deep sadness for the sake of my wife, my family and Colombians who still believe I have done something good for the fatherland,” the 68-year-old wrote on Twitter.

The court has been investigating whether Uribe, currently a senator, bribed and pressured witnesses to silence allegations that he and his family had links to paramilitary groups that spread terror and played a prominent role in the country’s 52-year armed conflict.

The conflict ended when Uribe’s successor, Juan Manuel Santos, signed a peace deal with the guerrilla group FARC in 2016.