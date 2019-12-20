Committee to Protect Journalists: 25 Journalists Killed in 2019
By Democracy Now
HAVANA TIMES – The Committee to Protect Journalists says at least 25 journalists were killed in 2019 and over 250 are in jail in relation to their work in countries around the world.
The deadliest countries for journalists in 2019 were Syria and Mexico. The biggest jailers of journalists are China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.
