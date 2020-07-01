Coronavirus-Hit Brazil Bans Most Foreigners for 30 days

An Amazon River ambulance.  Photo Ueslei Marcelino / Reuters

HAVANA TIMES – Brazil will restrict the entry of foreigners for 30 days due to the coronavirus pandemic, the government has announced, reported dpa news.

Certain groups are exempt from the ban, such as foreigners with work or study visas and those living or having family in Brazil, according to the decree published late Tuesday.

Travellers may also transit to other countries through Brazilian airports.

The restrictions were imposed after the European Union announced that Brazilians would remain under an entry ban.

The EU prohibited foreign nationals from outside the bloc from entering it in mid-March. Some of the restrictions have now been lifted, but Brazilians are still not allowed into the EU.

The South American giant has confirmed more than 1.4 million novel coronavirus infections, the highest number worldwide after the United States. Nearly 60,000 people have died.

 

 



