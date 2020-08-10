Coronavirus Surging Across India & Brazil, Europe & Cuba Reimpose Containment Measures

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Globally, coronavirus deaths are approaching three-quarters of a million, with nearly 20 million cases.

India — the third most infected country — hit a new single-day record with 64,000 cases reported Sunday. This comes as at least 10 people died in a fire at a hotel in the state of Andhra Pradesh that had been converted into a coronavirus care center. Just a few days earlier, a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad caught fire, killing eight patients.

Brazil has become the second country, after the United States, to pass the milestone of 100,000 deaths as the outbreak there shows no sign of abating.

In Cuba, authorities placed Havana back on lockdown Saturday after a new spike in cases, closing restaurants, bars, pools and beaches.

In France, people in Paris will be required to wear a face mask in busier areas starting this week, in an effort to slow down a rise in infections that experts warn could spin out of control. Other European countries have also reported new spikes in recent days, including Ireland, Germany, Spain and Italy.

New Zealand remains a rare bright spot as it marked 100 days without a domestic transmission Sunday, but warned residents not to become complacent in the fight against the pandemic.