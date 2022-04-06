Cuba Drops Vaccine or PCR Test Requirement for Visitors

But they must keep wearing masks in any public facility or outdoors

A group of tourists at the José Martí International Airport in Havana. (EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa/File)

By 14ymedio

HAVANA TIMES – As of this Wednesday, April 6, international travelers arriving in Cuba will not be required to present a PCR, antigen test or even proof of vaccination to enter the Island, measures currently in force to counteract the covid-19 epidemic.

As reported by the Cuban News Agency and confirmed minutes later by the Ministry of Public Health, the decision has been made taking into account the high percentage of vaccinated people in Cuba.

The use of masks, both indoors and outdoors, will continue to be mandatory and the “random search” is maintained. Also randomly, test samples will be taken from those who come from countries where the incidence of the virus is higher.

If a positive is detected, they will be subjected to “the protocols established for these cases,” that is, they will be admitted to the designated health institutions depending on where they are located.

All direct contacts of these travelers will be isolated for eight days, either in designated centers or in houses, if these have the necessary conditions to guarantee compliance with the measure.

The relaxation in the protocol for travelers coincides with the collapse of the tourism sector, which cannot raise its head, despite other destinations similar to the Island, such as Mexico or the Dominican Republic, have recovered remarkably.

In addition, it contrasts with the harshness of the recent statements by Miguel Diaz-Canel, who last Monday called for “extreme sanitary measures” to avoid a new wave of infections.

According to the official Granma newspaper, the scientists who advise the Cuban president on the pandemic predicted a progressive increase in confirmed cases and hospitalizations.

This Monday, in its daily report, the Ministry of Public Health reported that 7,647 people are hospitalized in the country, of which 4,140 are suspected of carrying the coronavirus and 3,483 are active cases. No deaths were reported. During the month of March, Cuba had a week without deaths related to the disease.

According to official figures, close to 10 million of the 11.2 million inhabitants of the Island have received the complete immunization schedule with local vaccines (a few received the Chinese Sinopharm), that is, 95% of the vaccine-eligible population. In addition, 6.2 million Cubans have received the booster dose.

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times