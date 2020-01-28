Cuba Feels a 7.3 Earthquake, No Damage Report Thus Far

HAVANA TIMES – Cuban media is reporting a 7.3 magnitude earthquake at 14:10 PM local time (ET) located in the Caribbean Sea between Jamaica and Cuba. While the quake was felt throughout the island no damage was initially reported.

Residents reported feeling the earthquake in most provinces of the island including Havana, Santiago de Cuba, Cienfuegos, Holguin, Camaguey, Las Tunas,Guantanamo, Pinar del Rio and the Isle of Youth.

Other countries reporting having felt the earthquake were Cayman Islands, Bahamas, Jamaica and Haiti.

A Tsunami warning went out from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in Miami noting a risk to territories within 180 miles from the center of the quake.

The epicenter of the earthquake was estimated at 10 kilometers below the sea level.