Cuba Lifts Restrictions on Essential Goods Brought in by Travelers

President Diaz Canel and other leaders announced the policy change brought on by citizens’ demands in protests held on July 11th.

HAVANA TIMES – The Cuban government did a policy about face and announced it will allow incoming travelers to bring in unlimited food, medicine and hygiene products without having to pay a customs tax for the rest of 2021, reported Democracy Now.

The move comes after several days of rare anti-government demonstrations, with people decrying a lack of medicines and basic goods. Failed agricultural and economic policies, combined with US embargo restrictions and other sanctions, and the pandemic, has ordinary Cubans suffering big time.

The decision is a tacit admission of the humanitarian crisis facing the country, something the government was unwilling to admit until the massive July 11th protests.