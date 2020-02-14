Cuba to Drop Astronomical Car Prices by 10%
HAVANA TIMES – On February 6, the Cuban government announced new prices for its’ monopoly sales of used cars, some of the most expensive on the planet and many in questionable condition.
Several government officials applauded the “good news” of a 10% discount on the car sales.
With public transportation in a serious crisis the desire to own a car remains a pipedream for over 99% of Cuban manual workers and professionals, despite the discount.
“In the absence of an updated product catalog, with the models and prices of the vehicles that the Cuban government will now sell, the Cuban Directory offers its readers (see below) the list of cars/prices published by the government six years ago”, and what the new prices would be with a 10% discount.
The government will sell the cars to its citizens in foreign currency only.
“According to the information offered by the ministers who appeared on the television program La Mesa Redonda, prices are similar as before, but with a 10% discount and will be sold only in foreign currencies,” noted Cuban Directory, which said it will update the list as soon as the details on this process are made public.
The following is the old price list from the official government sales agency with estimated new prices with the discount
|AGENCIA PEUGEOT PRECIOS DE VEHÍCULOS NUEVOS DISPONIBLES PARA LA VENTA
|CAR CO. and MODEL
|PRICE IN US Dollars
|DISCOUNT 10%
|PEUGEOT EXPERT TEPEE 2013
|212940,00
|191646,00
|PEUGEOT 4008 2013
|239250,00
|215325,00
|PANEL PEUGEOT PARTNER TEPEE 2013
|145612,50
|131051,25
|PEUGEOT 206+ 2013
|91113,00
|82001,70
|PEUGEOT 301 2013
|108084,00
|97275,60
|PEUGEOT 301 2013
|109684,00
|98715,60
|PEUGEOT 301 2013
|109699,00
|98729,10
|PEUGEOT 5008 2013
|232193,50
|208974,15
|PEUGEOT 508 2013
|263185,50
|236866,95
|AGENCIA PEUGEOT: PRECIOS DE VEHÍCULOS DE USO DISPONIBLES PARA LA VENTA
|GEELY CK T/A 2010
|26550,00
|23895,00
|GEELY CK T/M 2009
|25950,00
|23355,00
|GEELY FC 2009
|37500,00
|33750,00
|GEELY MK 2009
|30000,00
|27000,00
|HYUNDAI ACCENT T/A 2011
|45000,00
|40500,00
|HYUNDAI ACCENT T/A 2009-2010
|37500,00
|33750,00
|HYUNDAI ATOS 2009
|21450,00
|19305,00
|HYUNDAI 110 T/A 2009
|29250,00
|26325,00
|HYUNDAI 110 T/A 2009
|31500,00
|28350,00
|HYUNDAI 110 T/M 2009
|25000,00
|22500,00
|HYUNDAI 110 T/M 2009
|28500,00
|25650,00
|KIA RIO 2011
|42000,00
|37800,00
|SEAT ALTEA 2008
|45000,00
|40500,00
|VW JETTA 2010
|51000,00
|45900,00
|OTROS VEHÍCULOS DE USO A LA VENTA
|MICROBUS HYUNDAI TQ12 2009-2010
|110000,00
|99000,00
|JEEP HYUNDAI SANTA FE 2009-2010
|90000,00
|81000,00
|JEEP SUZUKI JIMNY 2008
|69195,00
|62275,50
|JEEP SUZUKI JIMNY 2008
|30000,00
|27000,00
|AUDI A4 2000
|45000,00
|40500,00
|BMW SMOD 1997
|14457,00
|13011,30
|CITROEN C3 2008
|46025,00
|41422,50
|CITROEN SAXO 2003
|26431,65
|23788,49
|CHANA-ALSV ALSVANA 2010
|31950,00
|28755,00
|DAIHATSU GRAND MOVE 2000
|22000,00
|19800,00
|FIAT PUNTO 2008
|28950,00
|26055,00
|FIAT UNO 2002
|18000,00
|16200,00
|GEELY CK 2010
|26149,95
|23534,96
|GEELY CK 2010
|26150,10
|23535,09
|HYUNDAI ACCENT T/M 2007
|35000,00
|31500,00
|HYUNDAI ACCENT T/A 2011
|45000,00
|40500,00
|HYUNDAI ACCENT T/A 2009-2010
|37500,00
|33750,00
|HYUNDAI ACCENT T/M 2011
|45000,00
|40500,00
|HYUNDAI ATOS 2007-2009
|21450,00
|19305,00
|HYUNDAI AZERA 2009
|75000,00
|67500,00
|HYUNDAI GETZ 2009
|32250,00
|29025,00
|HYUNDAI SONATA 2009-2010
|60000,00
|54000,00
|KIA PICANTO 2011
|38285,40
|34456,86
|KIA PICANTO 2011
|40854,60
|36769,14
|KIA PICANTO 2011
|41486,40
|37337,76
|KIA PICANTO 2011
|37189,80
|33470,82
|KIA PICANTO 2011
|37782,00
|34003,80
|KIA PICANTO 2011
|35000,00
|31500,00
|KIA PICANTO 2011
|42000,00
|37800,00
|KIA PICANTO 2008
|28000,00
|25200,00
|KIA PICANTO 2009
|35000,00
|31500,00
|MERCEDES BENZ 2006
|60000,00
|54000,00
|MITSUBISHI LANCER 1997
|20000,00
|18000,00
|PEUGEOT 406 1999
|28000,00
|25200,00
|PEUGEOT 106 2003
|16222,95
|14600,66
|PEUGEOT 206 2008
|85227,60
|76704,84
|PEUGEOT 206 2004
|30000,00
|27000,00
|PEUGEOT 407 2004
|30000,00
|27000,00
|PEUGEOT PARTNER 2008
|25600,00
|23040,00
|RENAULT CLIO 2005
|25000,00
|22500,00
|RENAULT SM3 2008
|46116,30
|41504,67
|RENAULT SM3 2008
|30000,00
|27000,00
|RENAULT SM3 2008
|31500,00
|28350,00
|RENAULT SM7 2008
|90000,00
|81000,00
|SEAT ALTEA 2008
|45000,00
|40500,00
|SEAT CORDOVA 2008
|31500,00
|28350,00
|TOYOTA COROLA 2006
|39224,80
|35302,32
|TOYOTA YARIS 2003
|25000,00
|22500,00
|TOYOTA YARIS 2002
|25000,00
|22500,00
|VW JETTA 2010
|51000,00
|45900,00
|VW PASSAT 2008
|54000,00
|48600,00
|VW PASSAT 2010
|67500,00
|60750,00
|VW POLO 2007
|25000,00
|22500,00
|VW POLO 2007
|25000,00
|22500,00