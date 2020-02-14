News Segments 

Cuba to Drop Astronomical Car Prices by 10%

A government car dealership in Havana.  File photo: EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

HAVANA TIMES – On February 6, the Cuban government announced new prices for its’ monopoly sales of used cars, some of the most expensive on the planet and many in questionable condition.

Several government officials applauded the “good news” of a 10% discount on the car sales.

With public transportation in a serious crisis the desire to own a car remains a pipedream for over 99% of Cuban manual workers and professionals, despite the discount. 

“In the absence of an updated product catalog, with the models and prices of the vehicles that the Cuban government will now sell, the Cuban Directory offers its readers (see below) the list of cars/prices published by the government six years ago”, and what the new prices would be with a 10% discount.

The government will sell the cars to its citizens in foreign currency only.

“According to the information offered by the ministers who appeared on the television program La Mesa Redonda, prices are similar as before, but with a 10% discount and will be sold only in foreign currencies,” noted Cuban Directory, which said it will update the list as soon as the details on this process are made public.

The following is the old price list from the official government sales agency with estimated new prices with the discount

AGENCIA PEUGEOT PRECIOS DE VEHÍCULOS NUEVOS DISPONIBLES PARA LA VENTA
CAR CO. and MODEL PRICE IN US Dollars DISCOUNT 10%
PEUGEOT EXPERT TEPEE 2013 212940,00 191646,00
PEUGEOT 4008 2013 239250,00 215325,00
PANEL PEUGEOT PARTNER TEPEE 2013 145612,50 131051,25
PEUGEOT 206+ 2013 91113,00 82001,70
PEUGEOT 301 2013 108084,00 97275,60
PEUGEOT 301 2013 109684,00 98715,60
PEUGEOT 301 2013 109699,00 98729,10
PEUGEOT 5008 2013 232193,50 208974,15
PEUGEOT 508 2013 263185,50 236866,95
     
AGENCIA PEUGEOT: PRECIOS DE VEHÍCULOS DE USO DISPONIBLES PARA LA VENTA 
GEELY CK T/A 2010 26550,00 23895,00
GEELY CK T/M 2009 25950,00 23355,00
GEELY FC 2009 37500,00 33750,00
GEELY MK 2009 30000,00 27000,00
HYUNDAI ACCENT T/A 2011 45000,00 40500,00
HYUNDAI ACCENT T/A 2009-2010 37500,00 33750,00
HYUNDAI ATOS 2009 21450,00 19305,00
HYUNDAI 110 T/A 2009 29250,00 26325,00
HYUNDAI 110 T/A 2009 31500,00 28350,00
HYUNDAI 110 T/M 2009 25000,00 22500,00
HYUNDAI 110 T/M 2009 28500,00 25650,00
KIA RIO 2011 42000,00 37800,00
SEAT ALTEA 2008 45000,00 40500,00
VW JETTA 2010 51000,00 45900,00
     
OTROS VEHÍCULOS DE USO A LA VENTA
MICROBUS HYUNDAI TQ12 2009-2010 110000,00 99000,00
JEEP HYUNDAI SANTA FE 2009-2010 90000,00 81000,00
JEEP SUZUKI JIMNY 2008 69195,00 62275,50
JEEP SUZUKI JIMNY 2008 30000,00 27000,00
AUDI A4 2000 45000,00 40500,00
BMW SMOD 1997 14457,00 13011,30
CITROEN C3 2008 46025,00 41422,50
CITROEN SAXO 2003 26431,65 23788,49
CHANA-ALSV ALSVANA 2010 31950,00 28755,00
DAIHATSU GRAND MOVE 2000 22000,00 19800,00
FIAT PUNTO 2008 28950,00 26055,00
FIAT UNO 2002 18000,00 16200,00
GEELY CK 2010 26149,95 23534,96
GEELY CK 2010 26150,10 23535,09
HYUNDAI ACCENT T/M 2007 35000,00 31500,00
HYUNDAI ACCENT T/A 2011 45000,00 40500,00
HYUNDAI ACCENT T/A 2009-2010 37500,00 33750,00
HYUNDAI ACCENT T/M 2011 45000,00 40500,00
HYUNDAI ATOS 2007-2009 21450,00 19305,00
HYUNDAI AZERA 2009 75000,00 67500,00
HYUNDAI GETZ 2009 32250,00 29025,00
HYUNDAI SONATA 2009-2010 60000,00 54000,00
KIA PICANTO 2011 38285,40 34456,86
KIA PICANTO 2011 40854,60 36769,14
KIA PICANTO 2011 41486,40 37337,76
KIA PICANTO 2011 37189,80 33470,82
KIA PICANTO 2011 37782,00 34003,80
KIA PICANTO 2011 35000,00 31500,00
KIA PICANTO 2011 42000,00 37800,00
KIA PICANTO 2008 28000,00 25200,00
KIA PICANTO 2009 35000,00 31500,00
MERCEDES BENZ 2006 60000,00 54000,00
MITSUBISHI LANCER 1997 20000,00 18000,00
PEUGEOT 406 1999 28000,00 25200,00
PEUGEOT 106 2003 16222,95 14600,66
PEUGEOT 206 2008 85227,60 76704,84
PEUGEOT 206 2004 30000,00 27000,00
PEUGEOT 407 2004 30000,00 27000,00
PEUGEOT PARTNER 2008 25600,00 23040,00
RENAULT CLIO 2005 25000,00 22500,00
RENAULT SM3 2008 46116,30 41504,67
RENAULT SM3 2008 30000,00 27000,00
RENAULT SM3 2008 31500,00 28350,00
RENAULT SM7 2008 90000,00 81000,00
SEAT ALTEA 2008 45000,00 40500,00
SEAT CORDOVA 2008 31500,00 28350,00
TOYOTA COROLA 2006 39224,80 35302,32
TOYOTA YARIS 2003 25000,00 22500,00
TOYOTA YARIS 2002 25000,00 22500,00
VW JETTA 2010 51000,00 45900,00
VW PASSAT 2008 54000,00 48600,00
VW PASSAT 2010 67500,00 60750,00
VW POLO 2007 25000,00 22500,00
VW POLO 2007 25000,00 22500,00


