Cuba to Mark Homes of Covid-19 Isolated

By Circles Robinson

Photo in Havana by Juan Suarez

HAVANA TIMES – The Cuban government announced today that it will begin marking the homes of people in isolation for Covid-19. The drastic action is to prevent the spread to healthy people, noted President Diaz-Canel.

The Civil Defense authorities and the Communist Party’s mass organizations were told to “Establish the marking of homes and institutions where there are people in isolation.” The order was reported on the official government websites and TV.

Critics say the measure is a reminder of the marking of Jewish peoples’ homes in Nazi Germany. Venezuela, Cuba’s key ally, also announced the marking of Covid-19 patients’ homes, “for the good of the people”, reported El Nacional.

In Nicaragua, another close ally of Cuba, the marking of homes with the word “plomo” (lead for bullets), is often done by Ortega paramilitary against opposition activists and families of current and released political prisoners.

The state of tourism and vaccines

The island’s leaders are faced with a huge uptick of positive cases in the last three months. The crisis came after virtually claiming victory in their prevention efforts. They still record a relatively low official fatality statistic, and note that things are far worse in the United States.

The government reopened the country to tourism for a short while at the end of 2020 but then had to backtrack and suspend most flights in early 2021. Today, thousands of Russian sun and sea tourists are being allowed to come and be isolated at select resorts on the northern Keys.

Cuba also has five locally produced vaccines in different trial phases, with tens of thousands of volunteers. None of these vaccines are fully tested at this point. If proven effective, the government hopes to mass produce them for domestic use and sales abroad. They would also be offered to tourists.

