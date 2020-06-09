Cuban Doctors who Fought Covid-19 in Italy Return as Heroes

HAVANA TIMES – Cuban doctors returning from a mission to treat coronavirus patients in Italy were welcomed home with a personal message from the country’s president and cheers from the public on Monday, reported dpa news.

The 36 doctors and 15 nurses spent two months in the hard-hit Lombardy region and treated 516 patients, according to the Cuban health ministry.

Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel welcomed the returnees by video link on Monday, which doctors followed on a screen at the airport in capital city Havana.

“You represent the victory of the socialist ideal over the myth of the market,” he said.

As they travelled on buses from the airport, they were cheered from balconies and sidewalks.

The doctors must now spend 14 days in quarantine in a clinic. Another team of Cuban doctors is still working in the Italian city of Turin.

Cuba sent 34 medical teams to 27 countries as support in the fight against coronavirus, according to official information.

Even before the pandemic, sending doctors and nurses abroad was one of the socialist country’s most important sources of income.