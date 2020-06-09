Cuba News Segments 

Cuban Doctors who Fought Covid-19 in Italy Return as Heroes

0 Comments
The return of a Cuban medical brigade after working in Italy.  Photo: Ismael Francisco / Cubadebate

HAVANA TIMES – Cuban doctors returning from a mission to treat coronavirus patients in Italy were welcomed home with a personal message from the country’s president and cheers from the public on Monday, reported dpa news.

The 36 doctors and 15 nurses spent two months in the hard-hit Lombardy region and treated 516 patients, according to the Cuban health ministry.

Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel welcomed the returnees by video link on Monday, which doctors followed on a screen at the airport in capital city Havana.

“You represent the victory of the socialist ideal over the myth of the market,” he said.

People welcoming the brigade home. Photo: Ismael Francisco / Cubadebate

As they travelled on buses from the airport, they were cheered from balconies and sidewalks.

The doctors must now spend 14 days in quarantine in a clinic. Another team of Cuban doctors is still working in the Italian city of Turin.

Cuba sent 34 medical teams to 27 countries as support in the fight against coronavirus, according to official information.

Even before the pandemic, sending doctors and nurses abroad was one of the socialist country’s most important sources of income.



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day
◄ Back
Picture 1 of 1

Street Life in Havana.  By Marian Kaczmarczyk (UK).  Camera: Canon 60D

Submit your pictures to our Photo of the Day section
You don’t have to be a professional photographer, just send an image (in black and white or color), with a photo caption indicating where it was taken (city and country), type of camera or cell you used, and a small description about it.
Note: it is better for our format if you send horizontal orientation pictures. Even square will work but vertical is a problem.
Send your picture with your name and birth country, or where you reside, to this email address: [email protected]