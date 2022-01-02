Cuba’s Covid-19 Protocols for Travelers as 2022 Begins

Read this if you are planning to travel to the island in the near future

Photo by Juan Suarez

HAVANA TIMES – As new Covid-19 cases began to rise in recent days, official Cuban media announced new rules for travelers arriving to the island as of January 5, 2022.

We bring you the report published by the Cuba Travel Network.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

Updated: December 30, 2021

As of January 5, new controls will be implemented for international travelers.

Given the appearance in other countries of a new variant of the coronavirus, Cuba has decided to implement new controls for international travelers.

All travelers must meet the following requirements upon entering the country:

Present a complete vaccination certificate. The only exception to this measure are children 12 years of age or younger, or a person who has a certified medical condition that prevents the vaccination.

The negative result of a PCR test carried out a maximum of 72 hours prior to travel.

Travelers from South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Malawi and Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), in addition to the above requirements, must meet the following requirements:

A PCR test will be taken upon arrival at the airport

Mandatory quarantine will be required for eight days in a designated quarantine hotel designed for this purpose. The traveler will pay both accommodation and travel costs.

An additional PCR test will be taken on the seventh day, and if negative they will be discharged from quarantine on the eighth day.

Cubans residing in the country who do not have a vaccination scheme, must meet the following requirements upon entering the country:

A PCR test will be taken upon arrival at the airport.

Mandatory quarantine will be required for eight days in a designated quarantine hotel designed for this purpose. The traveler will pay both accommodation and travel costs.

An additional PCR test will be taken on the seventh day, and if negative they will be discharged from quarantine on the eighth day.

We encourage people with trips to Cuba planned to keep up on the changing requirements.