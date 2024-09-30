Cuba’s Customs Extends Exemption on Food & Medicines

for three more months

Photo: Sadiel Mederos

By El Toque

HAVANA TIMES – The Cuban government has once again extended the date for importing non-commercial food, hygiene products, and medicines without customs duties. The Custom’s decision was published on Saturday, September 28, 2024, just two days before the current permit was set to expire.

“Food shortages and other product limitations persist in the country, stemming from the tightening of the (US) blockade (…) and the economic impact (…) of COVID-19 (…), making it prudent to extend these benefits until January 31, 2025,” announced Customs. The imports apply to accompanied baggage or goods sent via maritime, air, or postal services, provided that the packages only include the basic supplies described in the regulation.

This measure extends the previous deadline, which began on June 30th and was set to expire on September 30th. Like previous similar regulations, the decision is a recourse used by the Cuban state to mitigate the economic crisis and shortages on the island.

People traveling to Cuba carrying essential items can benefit from the customs duty exemptions. The regulation stipulates that travelers must pack items with special customs conditions “in separate bundles from the rest.” Each imported package or bundle may weigh up to 50 kilograms or be equivalent to 500 USD in value.

For non-commercial imports by individuals, the exemption from customs duty on the first 30 USD or an equivalent weight of three kilograms remains in place. Additionally, a 30% customs tariff will apply if the regulated limit is exceeded.

In this regard, the resolution authorizes imports via air, maritime, and postal shipments up to a limit of 200 USD or an equivalent weight of up to 20 kg.

The duty-free importation of medicines, hygiene products, and food began in July 2021, amid a general crisis and following the protests of July 11 of that year. The initial deadline was December 31, 2021. Since then, extensions have been granted for periods not exceeding six months.

Despite the repeated extension of the deadline, this time there was uncertainty among the public. The official narrative has repeatedly emphasized that some people “take advantage” of the measure for selling in the informal market at high prices. In March 2024, Nelson Cordoves Reyes, head of the Customs Office, expressed regret on television over the “inappropriate use of this facility.”

First published in Spanish by El Toque and translated and posted in English by Havana Times.

