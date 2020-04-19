Cuba’s Latest Report on its Covid-19 Status

The island reached 1,035 Cases of Covid-19, and 3,037 Hospitalized

HAVANA TIMES – With 49 new Covid-19 cases registered on Saturday, April 18, Cuba reached the figure of 1,035 positive patients, informed Dr. Francisco Durán García, national director of Epidemiology, of the Ministry of Public Health, reported the official Cubadebate website on Sunday.

Speaking at a press conference broadcast online and on Cuban TV, the specialist updated on the country’s epidemiological situation, and offered details of the latest cases.

Besides the confirmed cases, Duran said that another 3,037 persons are admitted to hospitals for clinical epidemiology surveillance. He reported that another 8,134 people are being monitored in their homes, by primary health care workers.

Nationwide a total of 34 persons have died due to the coronavirus (3.3% of the total number of cases).

Duran reported that 1,770 tests were administered in the preceding 24-hours and are being studied in labs in Havana, Villa Clara, Santiago de Cuba.

Thus far, the Health Ministry says 26,982 thousand tests have been administered and 1035 were positive (3.83%).

Of the 49 newly diagnosed cases, 24 were women for 48.9% and 25 men (51.0%). Of the total number of diagnosed cases (49), the most affected age groups were: those under 40 years of age with 23 cases (46.9%), followed by the group of 40 to 60 years with 19 cases (38.7%). 51.0% (25) of the positive cases were asymptomatic.

The Cuban Health Ministry gave a list of Covid-19 cases by province along with rate of infection per 100,000 inhabitants:

• Isle of Youth: 22 cases for a rate of 26.2 per 100,000 inhabitants

• Villa Clara: 167 cases for a rate of 21.5

• Havana: 376 cases for a rate of 17.7

• Ciego de Ávila: 76 cases for a rate of 17.4

• Sancti Spíritus: 60 cases for a rate of 12.9

• Matanzas: 63 cases for a rate of 8.8

• Holguín: 73 cases for a rate of 7.1

• Mayabeque: 25 cases for a rate of 6.5

• Artemis: 27 cases for a rate of 5.2

Dr. Duran warned that while the rest of the provinces, have lower rates, the possibilities of contagion are the same as in the territories with the highest number of cases, and the protection measures must also be extreme.