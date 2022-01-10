Cuba’s President Arrives in Nicaragua to Bless Ortega’s Re-Inauguration

In his arrival remarks, the Cuban leader said that this inauguration “is a victory that also demonstrates the anti-imperialist conviction of the Nicaraguan people,” states 100% Noticias

HAVANA TIMES – While few heads of state will be attending the Ortega-Murillo re-inauguration on Monday, Cuban president Miguel Díaz Canel came to accompany his close ally in their event.

Díaz Canel arrived at the International Airport at around 8:50 in the morning and was received by Rafael Ortega, a son of Ortega and Murillo, and other government officials.

“We want to tell you that we are very happy to be able to arrive to Nicaragua, a sister land, a friendly country, a people we know. On behalf of the Cuban people, on behalf of the Cuban government, on behalf of Army General Raul Castro, we want to express to the Nicaraguan people all our congratulations on the magnificent victory achieved on November 7th. It is a victory not only for Nicaragua, it is a victory that also has enormous significance for the leftwing forces and for the progressive governments of Latin America and the Caribbean,” said Diaz Canel.

He added that this inauguration “is a victory that also demonstrates the anti-imperialist conviction of the Nicaraguan people.”

Diaz Canel further stated that “it is also the Nicaraguan peoples’ decision to continue advancing in the profound political, social and economic transformations that the Government of Reconciliation and National Unity has led, which is our brother president, Daniel Ortega Saavedra.”

Cuba is one of several authoritarian governments recognizing as legitimate another term in office for Ortega and his wife Rosario Murillo. These include Venezuela, Russia, China, Iran, Belarus and North Korea. Meanwhile, most countries in the Americas and Europe reject the November 7 elections as bogus since Ortega jailed all the potential opposition candidates and banned any opposition parties from the ballot.

