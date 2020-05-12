Daniel Jobim (Brazil) & John Pizarrelli (US) – Song of the Day

By Zahrah

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artists are Daniel Jobim (Brazil) and John Pizarrelli (US) with the song “Live Kites” from the album “Sinatra and Jobim @ 50” (2017). Submitted by Circles Robinson dedicated to his environmental activist/writer friend Richard Kamp.







Share your favorite songs with readers of Havana Times:

The only requirement is that it be a Latin American or Caribbean artist, but the musician’s country of residence is unimportant.

Include the name of the artist and his/her country of origin, track title, album name, year.

Please send your song (YouTube link), with your name and country or place of residence to this email address: [email protected]