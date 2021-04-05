Demonstrations Continue Against New UK Bill

That Would Empower Police to Suppress Protests

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Britain, over 100 people were arrested Saturday during “Kill the Bill” protests in London as people marched around the country to stop a new bill which would increase police authority to crack down on peaceful demonstrations. This is a protester in London.

Protester: “Because people should have the right to protest. Any country, any government needs to be held to account. And by protesting, you hold a government to account. Otherwise, it becomes a dictatorship.”

