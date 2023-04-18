DeSantis Proposes Building New Prison Near Disney World over Disney’s LGBTQ+ Advocacy

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Florida Governor DeSantis is escalating his attacks on Disney as part of an ongoing dispute that began when the company criticized Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law. On Monday, DeSantis threatened to build a prison on state-owned land next to Disney World.

Gov. Ron DeSantis: “Well, there’s — what should we do with this land? And so, you know, it’s like, OK, I mean, people have said, you know, maybe — maybe have another — maybe create a state park, maybe try to do more amusement parks. Someone even said, like, ‘Maybe you need another state prison.’ Who knows?”