Donald Tusk Poised to Lead Poland as High Voter Turnout Drives Opposition Parties to Victory

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Poland, an opposition coalition led by former European Council President Donald Tusk has won weekend parliamentary elections, propelled by record voter turnout of more than 70%. It was an unexpected defeat for the ruling right-wing Law and Justice party, whose popularity never recovered after it sharply restricted access to abortions, sparking the largest protests since the Solidarity movement of the 1980s. Tusk has promised to reverse a crackdown on the rights of women and LGBTQIA people. He’s also pledged stronger ties with the EU and continued support for Ukraine against Russia.

Donald Tusk: “I have been a politician and a sportsman for many years. I have never been so happy in my life with this second place. Poland has won. Democracy has won. We removed the Law and Justice party from power.”

